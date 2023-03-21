New Pokémon Go events mean more content surrounding the featured Pokémon, and the An Everyday Hero or Let’s Go event running from March 21 to 29 is no different.

There are plenty of reasons to take part in this event, as there is a chance to encounter all three of Unova’s Elemental Monkeys in the wild, boosted odds of running into Ditto, and Shiny Meltan being available with a reduced cooldown on the Mystery Box.

Along with the featured event content, and a Team Go Rocket Takeover happening toward the end of its run time, players will have some Seasonal Special Research going live. This can be completed at any point until Season 10: Rising Heroes ends on June 1 but will be available starting on March 21.

This also includes the ongoing Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research, which is a ticketed piece of content players can pay to unlock for even more rewards such as extra Meltan Candy and a special Melmetal encounter too.

To pair with that seasonal release, a Collection Challenge for this event specifically is also live. This will have players working to run through the featured Pokémon in various ways for some rewards. Here is how to complete the Let’s GO An Everyday Hero Collection Challenge.

How to complete the Pokémon Go: Let’s GO Collection Challenge

Catch a Ditto

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Pansear

Catch a Panpour

Total Reward: Meltan and 5,000 XP