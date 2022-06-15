How to complete every Collection Challenge in the Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event

The Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event is here, and with it comes plenty of challenges meant to emulate the experience of pulling cards from packs.

From June 16 to 30, Pokémon that will make an appearance in the special TCG set will be appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids, along with more than six Collection Challenges to complete themed around those spawns.

Six Collection Challenges will be available right as the event begins, and an additional three will go live on June 23, giving players access to even more rewards. These will all be tied to the wild and raid spawns during the event, including one for each of the Kanto starters and trading.

Throughout the crossover, players will encounter Pokémon like Wimpod and Golisopod—that are making their Pokémon Go debut—and a special TCG hat Pikachu that will also be appearing in the TCG set. Solrock and Lunatone will even be appearing in the wild globally and not just in hemisphere-limited regions for a limited time.

So while you are out catching Pokémon, go ahead and check them off this list of Collection Challenges for the Pokémon TCG Crossover event.

How to complete TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection Challenge

Catch an Ivysaur

Catch a Charmeleon

Catch a Wartortle

Catch a Venusaur

Catch a Charizard

Catch a Blastoise

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and one Egg Incubator

How to complete TCG Crossover: Trade Collection Challenge

Trade a Pikachu

Trade a Bulbasaur

Trade a Charmander

Trade a Squirtle

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and one Lure Module

How to complete TCG Crossover: Advanced Collection Challenge

Trade a Venusaur

Trade a Charizard

Trade a Blastoise

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Slaking

Catch a Dragonite

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and a Meltan encounter

How to complete TCG Crossover: Bulbasaur Collection Challenge

Catch a Bulbasaur

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Wimpod

Catch an Aipom

Catch a Pikachu (TCG Hat)

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and a Venusaur encounter

How to complete TCG Crossover: Charmander Collection Challenge

Catch a Charmander

Catch a Numel

Catch a Magikarp

Catch an Alolan Rattata

Catch a Pikachu (TCG Hat)

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and a Charizard encounter

How to complete TCG Crossover: Squirtle Collection Challenge

Catch a Squirtle

Catch a Bidoof

Catch a Slowpoke

Catch an Eevee

Catch a Pikachu (TCG Hat)

Total rewards: 10,000 XP and a Blastoise encounter