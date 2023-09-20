How to complete all Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Can you see the theme?

Name a more iconic duo than Niantic and putting random Collection Challenges in an event with clear theming. Anyone taking part in 2023’s iteration of the Psychic Spectacular will see this pairing in action with four unique takes.

A number of Psychic-type Pokémon, including several rare encounters, will be appearing more frequently from Sept. 20 to 24 as part of this event. Four specific species will be the focal point of Collection Challenges that will actually make you utilize evolution too.

So while you spend time completing new Timed Research or hunting for a Shiny Solosis, which debuts during this event, you can also grab bonus rewards for catching featured Pokémon. Here is how you can easily get all four Collection Challenges done.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023: How to complete every event-exclusive Collection Challenge

How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Meditite

Evolve a Meditite into Medicham

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 100 Medicham Mega Energy

How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Ralts

Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia

Evolve a Kirlia into Gardevoir

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy

How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Slowpoke

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro Specifically for the Kantonian variants



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 100 Slowbro Mega Energy

How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch an Abra

Evolve a Abra into Kadabra

Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 100 Alakazam Mega Energy

While completing these Collection Challenges you can work on the A Paldean Adventure seasonal research too and make some headway through those long tasks.

