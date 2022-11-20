Pokémon Scarlet and Violent are the newest adventures set in the world of these magical creatures, taking players to the Paldea region. One of the many Pokémon announced before release was Gimmighoul, appearing in his chest and hoarding coins. In order to evolve this collector, you’ll need to collect a bunch of his coins to make him happy.

This can be annoying for players who prefer to level up the old-fashioned way, but Gimmighoul knows what it wants above all else. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to collect Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Gimmighoul coins from across Paldea, you’ll need to interact with more of the Pokémon, with the two different forms providing different amounts of coins. If you can find other Gimmighoul, challenge them and then defeat them to earn Gimmighoul coins. The Chest Form will typically provide more coins, around 50, over the Roaming Form, which provides less.

You’ll need to take on around 20 Gimmighoul chest forms, or until you have 999 Gimmighoul Coins, in order to evolve the Pokémon. At that point, the coins will disappear from your inventory, being absorbed by Gimmighoul and turning into the golden athletic Pokémon Gholdengo. According to the Pokédex entry, it’s made up of 1,000 coins, so it likely provided one last coin itself.

You can find other Gimmighoul randomly across the map, which will make it harder to achieve this goal quickly. Some suggest that you can find the Pokémon around the ruins that are located all around Paldea. In the article linked above, the player was able to find it near the north end of the Asado Desert to start.

As long as you can find other Gimmighoul over the course of your playthrough, you should have no issue collecting Gimmighoul Coins.