Gimmighoul is undoubtedly one of the strangest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a small, ghostly creature that has two forms: Chest Form and Roaming Form. In Chest Form, it looks like a small ghostly creature with coins for eyes that hides in a treasure chest, waiting for unsuspecting Trainers to walk by. In Roaming Form, it ditches the treasure chest for a large coin that it carries on its back as it travels.

If you’re wondering how you can catch one of these strange Ghost-type Pokémon yourself and evolve it into a new form, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a guide on Gimmighoul’s locations throughout Paldea, making it just a little easier to find one for yourself.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Gimmighoul.

Gimmighoul location details

Screengrab via Game Freak

Gimmighoul’s initial location is a mystery. Even after you obtain it, its Pokédex page lists its habitat as unknown, meaning you can’t go to any one spot and guarantee that one will appear. This is a Pokémon you’ll have to come across randomly, which means you’ll need to get lucky.

Gimmighoul most frequently appears next to some of the many ruins scattered across Paldea. We were able to find it near the north end of the Asado Desert, but it could also appear at other ruins. While exploring, you’ll want to look for its signature chest, which looks like a classic RPG treasure chest from far away. When you get closer, you can initiate a battle or have your Pokémon auto-battle with it.

Screengrab via Game Freak

Note that only Chest Form Gimmighoul can be caught in Scarlet and Violet. Roaming Form can be found in Pokémon Go, but you can’t catch it in that game quite yet; you can only watch it run around and look for coins. There will be some sort of connectivity feature between the two games in the future, but as of this writing, developer Game Freak has not announced its plans just yet. If you want a Gimmighoul of your own in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to settle for Chest Form.