IVs are a huge part of competitive Pokémon battles. They will directly influence how well a Pokémon can perform. Having two of the same Pokémon at the same level, the species with better IVs will always be more effective in combat.

There are six different stat categories each Pokémon can have a perfect IV for. These include HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, and Speed. The highest number possible for each stat is 31.

Competitive Pokémon trainers often strive to catch Pokémon with max IVs, though this can be difficult and without the right tools and know-how, you’d never know what if your Pokémon has any.

How to check IVs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To check your Pokémon’s IVs. you’ll first need to get the Judge Function, which can be received as a gift after defeating the Elite Four and becoming the champion.

Head up to Snowpoint City and take the boat from the docks to Survival Island. Once you get off the boat, head right and to the north, up to the Battle Tower. As you enter the building, look on your right and speak to the scientist who will give you the Judge Function.

Now, head to your Pokémon box menu and hover over the Pokémon you’d like to check IVs on. If you press the “+” button twice, you’ll see your Pokémon’s IVs that will be rated by a range of terms. Here are what they mean.

Best: 31 (IV)

Fantastic: 30

Very Good: 26 – 29

Pretty Good: 16 -25

Decent: 1 -15

Not Good: 0

Players will often be looking to find Pokémon with multiple perfect IVs. The best way to do this is to breed a Pokémon with high IVs, since they can pass them on to their offspring with the Destiny Knot.