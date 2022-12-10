How to change Keldeo’s form in Pokémon Go

Keldeo is finally available in Pokémon Go, completing a more than a two-year journey that now has all four members of the Swords of Justice ready to catch in the game—to some extent. But now that Keldeo is here, how do you unlock its Resolute Form?

That’s right, just like multiple other Pokémon, specifically in the Mythical category, Keldeo has two forms that drastically alter elements of its battle prowess and looks.

In its Ordinary Form, Keldeo is still in somewhat of a training stage according to Pokémon lore. It can still blast powerful water from its hooves and glide across land and liquid with graceful precision, but the true show starts when it becomes resolute.

How to change Keldeo into Resolute Form in Pokémon Go

If we were going off of normal Pokémon game logic, Keldeo would already be one step closer to achieving its Resolute Form depending on how you look at it.

In a typical adventure, you need to teach Keldeo its signature move Secret Sword in order to change the Colt Pokémon from Ordinary Form to Resolute Form. So, while Keldeo was made available for the first time in Pokémon Go on Dec. 10 during the Mythic Blade event, that special move was not part of the package.

Instead, Keldeo captured during the Mythic Blade event knows the move Sacred Sword. That is the signature move originally only shared by the Swords of Justice—meaning it was exclusive to Keldeo, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion for a time. This is a related move, but not the one Keldeo needs to reach its full potential.

Because of that little tidbit, Keldeo is currently unable to obtain its Resolute Form in Pokémon Go. However, that is likely to change at some point soon due to the Mythical Wishes season of content somewhat being themed around Keldeo’s lore.

If speculation holds, Kyurem will receive its alternate Black Kyurem and White Kyurem forms at some point in this season or the next. At some point during that same period, Keldeo will likely be able to learn Secret Sword and achieve its own alternate form—but this has not been confirmed yet.