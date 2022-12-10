How to get Keldeo during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

After years of waiting, Pokémon Go players can finally add the fourth member of the Swords of Justice to their team as Keldeo is added to the game alongside the Mythic Blade event.

The Water/Fighting-type Mythical Pokémon has been an elusive prize, joining the game more than two years after its counterparts Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion. And, with how strong the Colt Pokémon can become with the right training, it is a Pokémon many trainers will want to have on their team.

Just to encounter Keldeo you will need to put in a bit of work due to how it was initially introduced in Pokémon Go. But once you have the method during the Mythic Blade event specifically, you can quickly wrap up the requirements and get to battling once again.

How to encounter and catch Keldeo during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

Unfortunately, Niantic has implemented one of its favorite content tactics and put Keldeo behind an initial paywall in Pokémon Go. Specifically, the Mythic Blade event has a ticketed portion and that is the only way to obtain the newest Mythical Pokémon at the time of its introduction on Dec. 10.

In order to catch Keldeo in its initial Pokémon Go appearance, which is also in its Ordinary Form, you will need to purchase the $7.99 event ticket, which gives you access to special boosted spawns and the exclusive Special Research story, Something Extraordinary. From there, you must complete five pages of somewhat challenging research tasks to earn your encounter with the Colt Pokémon.

This is the only way you can obtain Keldeo as of December 2022—and will likely be the only way to do so for at least several months.