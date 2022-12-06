The first true adventure of the Mythical Wishes season of content in Pokémon Go is now underway, with the Mythic Blade event bringing the Swords of Justice back to the game and introducing Keldeo for the first time.

Running from Dec. 6 to 11, players will encounter an increased number of Fighting-type Pokémon, including the first appearance of Crabrawler and its evolution Crabominable.

Most of these encounters will be split between normal and boosted spawns, with the latter requiring players to grab the Something ExtraordinarySpecial Research story ticket for $7.99. This will also unlock a number of event bonuses and the chance to encounter Keldeo (Ordinary Form) as it makes its debut.

Along with that ticketed Special Research, the Mythic Blade event will also feature some exclusive Field Research and a new Collection Challenge. So be sure to complete it all if you want to make the most out of your time with the event—and here are all of the research tasks and rewards you should encounter along the way.

All Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks and rewards

Something Extraordinary research goes live at 10am local time on Dec. 6 for anyone who purchased a ticket.

Research tasks and rewards will be added as the event fully goes live and information is documented.

All Mythic Blade Field Research tasks and rewards