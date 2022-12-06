This is one of the tougher ones to come out recently.

We hope you like Fighting-type Pokémon, because that is almost all you will be seeing during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event from Dec. 6 to 11.

Not only will this be the first time players can obtain Crabrawler and Crabominable, but if you grab the ticketed Special Research story you can also encounter Keldeo for the first time—completing the Swords of Justice set.

The Something Extraordinary Special Research story ticket will cost $7.99, giving Pokémon players access to the unique research tasks and rewards along with some additional bonuses and encounters. This includes a Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item, 14 Rare Candies, Incubators, Berries, Incense, and more.

While completing various Field Research tasks, or Special Research tasks if you decide to purchase the ticked portion, you can also complete a brand new Collection Challenge centered around all of the Fighting-type Pokémon appearing.

This means you will have to not only capture, but also evolve multiple Pokémon in order to claim some additional rewards. And here is how you can complete each of those requirements to finish it. Having the boosted spawns that come with the ticketed part of the event will help you clear things out quicker.

How to complete all Mythic Blade Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Catch a Hitmonchan

Catch a Hitmonlee

Catch a Hitmontop

Catch a Machop

Catch a Makuhita

Catch a Meditite

Evolve a Machop into Machoke

Evolve a Makuhita into Hariyama

Evolve a Meditite into Medicham

Catch a Crabrawler

Catch a Galarian Farfetch’d

Total Rewards: One Fast TM and one Charged TM