How to catch Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The guardians of the lakes will help you through your journey, but you won't be able to catch them until later.

The Sinnoh region is home to some of the fiercest Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in the Pokémon series, though a certain trio stands out due to their importance in helping the player progress through the story.

Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf, acknowledged by fans as the “lake trio”, are major parts of the plot of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. These Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon retain their importance in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and like in the original games, can only be found after players progress past the climax of the game’s story at the Spear Pillar.

Though players will be required to venture to all three of the homes of these Legendary Pokémon during the game’s main scenario, they will be unable to encounter, battle, or catch them until these requirements have been fulfilled. Afterwards, Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf will return to their dens in their respective lakes where players will then get the opportunity to add them to their team.

Here’s how to catch the guardians of Sinnoh’s lakes, Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf.

Mesprit

Mesprit, the Emotion Pokémon, has strong ties to Lake Verity, which is where players first receive their starter Pokémon after reports of a strong Pokémon residing in the lake. It’s also the lake guardian that establishes the strongest bond with the player, since it sticks around after being rescued from Team Galactic’s headquarters in Veilstone City.

Once players complete the main scenario involving Dialga or Palkia, Mesprit will return to its den in Lake Verity. By Surfing to the den in the center of the lake, players can battle Mesprit at level 50 and attempt to catch it, though being a Legendary Pokémon makes it quite difficult to catch. If players can successfully catch Mesprit, the Emotion Pokémon can grace their team before they venture to the eighth Gym in Sunyshore City.

Uxie

Uxie, the Knowledge Pokémon, makes its home in the center of Lake Acuity, located in the northernmost part of the Sinnoh region next to Snowpoint City. After defeating Candice at the Snowpoint City Gym, the player will be prompted to deal with Commander Jupiter at Lake Acuity, where she will announce that she has successfully captured Uxie for Team Galactic.

Like Mesprit, in order to find and capture the Psychic-type guardian of Lake Acuity, the player must get pass the events at Spear Pillar. They can then Surf to the center of the lake and enter Uxie’s den, where they can battle and attempt to capture the level 50 Legendary Pokémon.

Azelf

Azelf, the Willpower Pokémon, acts as the guardian of Lake Valor and the third member of the Sinnoh region’s lake trio. Lake Valor lay in the long stretch between Veilstone City and Pastoria City, and it’s the first place where players will see the true intentions of Team Galactic. Like its counterparts, players will only be able to encounter it within its den after progressing past the events at Spear Pillar.

If players can successfully capture this Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon, they have the potential to add a powerful member to their team prior to battling Volkner, the eighth Gym Leader who resides in Sunyshore City.