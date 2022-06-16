How to catch Meltan during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event

Every Pokémon making an appearance during the Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event, which runs from June 16 to 30, is one you can find in packs and products of the upcoming TCG special set.

This includes Wimpod and Golisopod, two Pokémon making their first appearance in Pokémon Go, and a special TCG hat Pikachu. However, Meltan will have a special bonus going on throughout the event that will have players using their Mystery Box more often.

Along with more than six Collection Challenges, new Field Research, and all of the other encounters, Meltan is still a focal point of the event. This is due to the Mystery Box cooldown being reduced and the Shiny variant making a return for the first time since July 2021.

Can Meltan be Shiny in the Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event

To catch Meltan, and start hunting for a Shiny one, you will need to gain access to the Mystery Box.

The Mystery Box can be obtained by transferring any Pokémon from Pokémon Go to either Pokémon HOME or a copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! The item will then instantly be made available in your Pokémon Go inventory and you can activate it to begin spawning Meltan for a limited time.

When opened, the Mystery Box will attract Meltan like an Incense for 30 minutes. The average spawn rate for Meltan is about 1.5 per minute and after that period, Meltan will stop spawning and the Mystery Box will need to recharge for three days. The cooldown is being lowered for this crossover event specifically so you can encounter more Meltan, but you will still need to transfer a Pokémon to one of those other platforms to access the box once the cooldown period is over.

It is very easy to transfer to HOME, so it is recommended that you take that route if you are Shiny hunting Meltan.