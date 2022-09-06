Since Mega Evolution was added to Pokémon Go in 2020, new Mega-Evolved versions of popular Pokémon have been available as Raid bosses periodically. Upon defeating the Pokémon in these Mega Raids, players will earn Mega Energy and a chance to catch the base version of that Pokémon.

As part of the ongoing Psychic Spectacular event, Mega Alakazam is now appearing in Mega Raids around the world. This Psychic-type Mega Evolution, which first appeared in Pokémon X and Y in 2013, has one of the highest Special Attack and Speed stats of all Pokémon currently known, though it retains the fragility that Alakazam normally has.

Mega Alakazam will only appear in Mega Raids from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, the same duration of the Psychic Spectacular event, which includes increased spawn rates for a variety of rare Psychic-type Pokémon. Players are now also able to accumulate Alakazam Mega Energy by making an Alakazam their buddy.

How to beat Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go

Weaknesses and best counters for Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go

As a pure Psychic-type Pokémon, Mega Alakazam is incredibly susceptible to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves. Its very low defense stat ensures that moves of these types inflict massive damage, leading to Raid battles that some players may find quicker to win than average Mega Raids.

Mega Alakazam can deal immense amounts of damage in rapid succession thanks to its high attack stat, however. Moves such as Future Sight, Focus Blast, and Shadow Ball can deplete the HP of all opponents, even those that resist moves of these types. Luckily, with multiple players attacking Mega Alakazam at once, the Psi Pokémon is not likely to remain standing for too long.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Dark-type Pokémon like Darkrai, Yveltal, and Tyranitar can deal super effective damage to Mega Alakazam while also resisting damage from its Psychic-type attacks. Ghost and Bug-type Pokémon like Giratina, Chandelure, Scizor, and Golisopod also have access to super effective moves against Mega Alakazam, though lack a resistance to Psychic-type moves that Dark-types have innately.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Should players not have strong Pokémon of these types, bulky Steel-type Pokémon like Melmetal, Dialga, and Metagross can take a few hits from Mega Alakazam. Even with rather low attack stats, these Pokémon should still be able to make a dent in Mega Alakazam’s high HP in Mega Raids.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Players should avoid using Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon in this battle unless they are part-Dark-type. These Pokémon will fall before Mega Alakazam is even able to use its charge attack and make it difficult to defeat this foe.

It is unclear if and when Mega Alakazam will return to Mega Raids following the conclusion of the Psychic Spectacular event on Sept. 12, though players will continue to earn Alakazam Mega Energy for having an Alakazam as their buddy.