How to activate Roar of Time Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Dialga is finally available thanks to Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh but the Legendary Pokémon isn’t even the best part. Along with this form, Dialga has a new Adventure Effect that makes Roar of Time even more useful.

In Pokémon Go, Adventure Effects are special in-game abilities that you can use to augment your gameplay with special properties. These are typically tied to events or some items, like Daily Adventure Incense, but are being expanded on with the help of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga. Dialga’s new Adventure Effect plays into its role as the Temporal Pokémon and is great for grinding—at a cost.

Pokémon Go Roar of Time guide: How to use Origin Forme Dialga’s Adventure Effect

Time is finally on your side, for a price. Image via the Pokémon Company

If you have access to an Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time, you can use its Adventure Effect by navigating to the Pokémon’s Summary page and scrolling down right below where it shows the moveset. Unfortunately, if you didn’t catch one during Go Tour: Sinnoh, this Legendary Pokémon is currently unavailable until it appears in raids at some point in the future.

Clicking the use button will prompt you to spend resources in increments of 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy to activate the effect. You can pay more than the base cost to stack the Adventure Effect for up to two hours at a time, with the maximum duration set at 24 hours—which you likely will never reach, considering the cost.

As for its actual gameplay changes, Roar of Time lets you “distort time” for six minutes allowing you to pause in-game timers for items including Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces. This is a great tool for grinding XP during big events but it might not beat Spacial Rend and Origin Forme Palkia’s ability to distort space.