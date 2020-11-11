How does Transporter Energy work in Pokémon Go?

With the ability to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME finally online, Niantic has also added a new type of energy to the game that is specifically utilized to facilitate the transfers.

The new HOME Transporter is powered by Transporter Energy, which is not something that players will need to finish activities to collect – though some might wish it was considering how poorly implemented some aspects of the process have been.

Every transfer will use up Transporter Energy, which can be recovered over time. You will start with 10,000 Transporter Energy and it will recover at a rate of 60 energy per hour, this essentially means that you will have to wait seven days for a full recharge if you use all of the energy in one go, which is going to happen to a lot of players.

You can transfer multiple Pokémon at once, with each Pokémon having a specified cost in Transporter Energy, with Legendary, Mythical, and Shiny Pokémon costing a lot more per transfer.

Players will have the option to use PokéCoins to recharge the transporter instantly, with a full charge of 10,000 Transporter Energy costing 1,000 PokéCoins or roughly $8.33 per full charge. This cost is reactive, meaning the closer you are to a full charge, the fewer PokéCoins you will need to spend on a recharge.

It is unlikely that this method will remain the way it is now for long as social media has already started blasting Niantic for this decision. However, no change has currently been announced, so you will either need to wait or pay PokéCoins to recharge your Transporter Energy if you want to get all of your Pokémon from Go to HOME.