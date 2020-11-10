All transfer costs for sending Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME

With the implementation of the Pokémon HOME Transporter allowing players to send Pokémon from Pokémon Go to HOME, there is also a new type of energy that has been added to the mobile app.

This new energy is called Transporter Energy, which will be used up each and every time you send a Pokémon from Go to HOME.

The HOME Transporter has a maximum capacity of 10,000 Transporter Energy and can be recharged by either waiting and letting it do the work overtime or paying a PokéCoin cost to do it instantly. Transporter Energy will recover at a rate of 60 energy per hour and the base cost of an instant recharge is 1,000 PokéCoins, which is pretty steep.

Every type of Pokémon has a different energy cost when it is sent to HOME, which is broken up into Standard Pokémon, Legendary Pokémon, and Mythical Pokémon. On top of that, there a subcategories within those costs for if the Pokémon is Base or Shiny and if the CP of a Pokémon is between 1,001 and 2,000 or over 2,001.

This can significantly rack up the energy cost of sending your favorite Pokémon from Go to HOME, but here is how all of those costs break down so you can do the math yourself depending on which classification your Pokémon meet.

If you are just sending something to HOME that is not Shiny and is under 1,001 CP, your transfer will match the base cost with none of the additional numbers being added. Shiny Legendary and Mythical Pokémon will essentially use an entire HOME Transporter charge for just one transfer.

Standard Pokémon

Classification Cost Base Cost 10 Shiny 1,990 CP 1001 to 2000 100 CP over 2,001 300

Legendary Pokémon

Classification Cost Base Cost 1,000 Shiny 9,000 CP 1001 to 2000 300 CP over 2,001 500

Mythical Pokémon