You'll need to know if you want some of the rarest items in the game.

Mystery Gifting is a feature in Pokémon that has been around for many generations now. Using this allows players to get items and other goodies that wouldn’t typically be around in their current region.

For Sword and Shield veterans, who had plenty of distributions through the method over the past years, Mysery Gifting should be familiar. If you’ve been away from the games for a while, you might not be so sure of how it works.

With the release of the gen-four remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Mystery Gifts are back, and here is everything you need to know about how you can claim some rewards on your journey through the Sinnoh region.

How does Mystery Gifting work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Image via the Pokémon Company

Mystery Gifting allows players to receive presents either wirelessly at official Nintendo events or through the Internet.

There are a variety of different Mystery Gift items, from Pokémon themselves to quest items that will unlock new areas where rare Pokémon can be found, or even just helpful items for players to use on their adventures.

How can you unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl?

If you’re looking to claim a Mystery Gift, this can be done from the Mystery Gift option within the menu.

You’ll need to venture through the game for a while before this option becomes available, though. First, you must visit the TV station in Jublife City. Getting to this point may take a little while, so it’s not something you can head to from the go.

Once you’ve got access to the Mystery Gift feature, you’ll want to make sure you have an adequate internet connection before searching for any online gifts, or a strong enough local connection if you’re receiving a reward at an event.

All Mystery Gift codes

Image via The Pokémon Company

Right now, there are no codes available to claim Mystery Gifts. But if you pre-ordered the game, you should be able to claim a Manaphy egg via the Internet Mystery Gift option until Feb. 21, 2022.

You can also get a pair of Platinum-themed outfits for your character by searching for Internet Mystery Gifts the same way. This promotion will also end on Feb. 21.