Can Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Discoveries is a Pokémon Go event that celebrates the Hisui region. The ancient land, which we now know as Sinnoh, works as the setting for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a unique main-series title released in January 2022.

This is the first time Niantic has prepared an event fully dedicated to the region, finally bringing more native species and regional forms. Prior to July 2022, only Hisuian Voltorb was available in the mobile game.

With Hisuian Discoveries, species like Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Growlithe also join the party. Some of them are even bringing their evolutions.

If you are looking forward to adding the Fire/Rock regional forms of Hisuian Growlithe and its evolution, Hisuian Arcanine, to your Pokédex, you might be wondering about their Shiny forms as well. Most collectors want to complete their Pokédex including these alternate colors—which are much harder to find but can be really special.

For now, though, it looks like Niantic will follow its usual strategies.

Are Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine available in Shiny forms in Pokémon Go?

Image via Niantic

Though some Hisuian forms, like Hisuian Braviary, will be available in Shiny form since their Pokémon Go debut, that’s not what usually happens. Most other species being added in the Hisuian Discoveries event, like Hisuian Growlithe, won’t work the same way.

So far, unfortunately, neither Hisuian Growlithe nor Hisuian Arcanine is confirmed as a Shiny in Pokémon Go.

When new Pokémon species or regional forms are released, Niantic tends to save most of its Shiny variants for future events, as a way to extend that content’s duration and increase players’ expectations. Those future events, however, can take months or even years to happen.

It seems like Niantic chose to go with its usual Shiny strategy for Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine. All that Shiny collectors can do now is patiently wait—and hope that these alternate colors don’t take years to show up.