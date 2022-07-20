Hisuian Growlithe, Qwilfish, and Sneasel to appear in Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries

The past is taking shape in the present as additional Hisuian Pokémon first found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are making their way to Pokémon Go.

Running from July 27 to Aug. 2, Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will be appearing for the first time in the mobile game during the Hisuian Discoveries event. They join Hisuian Voltorb, which was already available in the game from events earlier this year.

The majority of the Pokémon appearing the event were available to catch in Legends: Arceus, like Eevee, Tangela, Wurmple, and Gible. Hisuian Qwilfish will be appearing in the wild, while Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, and Hisuian Sneasel will be locked to seven-kilometer eggs, at least to start.

Hisuian-themed Collection Challenges will be up for completion during the event, rewarding players with XP, Stardust, and an Incubator. But players will have a chance to boost the entire event by completing a Global Challenge during Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle from July 22 to 25, which will activate an Ultra Unlock bonus.

Completing the Global Challenge during Go Fest: Seattle will change Hisuian Discoveries to Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries while adding a Raid Day to the event on July 31, which will likely give players more chances to catch Hisuian Pokémon outside of hatching eggs.

In addition to the event itself, a new Hisui Cup is being added to the Go Battle League that will limit players to using only Pokémon from the Hisui region and those between numbers 387 and 493 in the National Pokédex—encompassing the entire Sinnoh region.