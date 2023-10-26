Hilarious Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bug makes player fight for a Shiny themselves

Why use Pokémon when you can throw yourself into battle?

By now, we already know Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have their fair share of bugs, but a video clip yesterday highlighted a bug so unfortunate it had a player take their frustration out on a rare Shiny they couldn’t catch.

Finding a Shiny Pokémon is always exciting, whether you’re specifically hunting for them or just randomly happen to stumble upon one. And usually, you’ll want to initiate a battle with it to catch it as fast as possible. However, one unlucky player couldn’t even get into a battle a wild Shiny due to a bizarre bug shown in an Oct. 24 Reddit thread.

Initially, the player tried throwing a Poké Ball at the Shiny Iron Valiant to initiate combat that way, but it didn’t work. Then, when they tried to run into the Paradox Pokémon, the unthinkable happened—the player began kicking the Shiny in the face.

Although it wasn’t what anyone was expecting, the battle between the player and the dangerous Paradox Pokémon was both hilarious to watch and very fitting, given the context. Unable to send out a Pokémon to wear down the Shiny, the frustrated player took matters into their own hands and fought the Iron Valiant themself.

“Xkrak1 used Jump Kick!” one fan cleverly commented, inserting the original poster’s username and the powerful Fighting-type move into a line straight out of a Pokémon game. “You will run out of PP,” another joked.

Other players got a good laugh while also feeling bad about the situation: “Omg I laughed so hard at this. Thank you. Sorry for your missed Shiny.”

Luckily, the player assured everyone they ended up catching the Shiny Iron Valiant after that wild roller coaster of emotions. As bad as the situation looked, saving the game beforehand allowed the player to reset their game with the Shiny Pokémon still on the map.

This is a quick and easy tip all players should follow to avoid losing their Shinies. Thanks to that, this player now has a Shiny Iron Valiant in their collection and a hilarious clip to share with fans.

And although the kicking motion is quite unusual, other players have previously reported other issues while hunting Shinies. For example, Shiny Pokémon were somehow spawning inside walls where they definitely shouldn’t be.

A lot of Pokémon players have also brought up accessibility issues regarding hard-to-spot Shinies, which isn’t a bug but an area that could be improved upon soon.

About the author