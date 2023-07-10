Shiny Pokémon can spawn out of bounds because Scarlet and Violet is still broken

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched Nov. 18, 2022, in a rather buggy state. Since its release, despite all the patches and player complaints, a bug where Shiny Pokémon can spawn out of bounds still hasn’t been fixed.

In a post on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s subreddit from July 9, one player reminded the community of an eight-month-old bug where Shiny Pokémons, rare, but differently-colored iterations of the cute ‘mons, spawn just outside the game’s invisible walls. As a result, fan-favorite Pokémons are inaccessible and even a rarer sight than they are supposed to be.

This, as you might have guessed, makes Shiny Pokémon harder to find, and even harder to actually catch. So, instead of doing your regular hunts across the Paldea region, you need to start thinking and searching outside the box (and walls).

Although this bug is infuriating on its own, the fact it’s been reported time and time again and that the game has gotten multiple updates is making player frustration grow even more. In fact, some players were unaware of the bug and simply believed they were bad at spotting Shinies.

How to spot Shiny Pokémon in walls

If you want to get your hands on one of these Shiny Pokémon today and you don’t know how to check the walls, you should try pushing yourself against a nearby wall and then zooming in until the camera clips through.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any other answers for you right now, and this tip on how to clip into walls will have to do. The last Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update went live on June 29, and judging by the fact that the patches last for at least one month, we shouldn’t expect a fix any time before August, provided Nintendo even tries.

