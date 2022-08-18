Here’s a look at the new Pokémon TCG Champions Festival promo card

Competitors will receive this for taking part in the World Championships.

The Pokémon World Championship is now happening and during the event competitors in the TCG category can score themselves a unique Champions Festival Promo card.

Thanks to PokeBeach we now have a look at this card, which features Pikachu alongside the starters from Pokémon Sword and Shield Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

Participants will receive a sealed pack with multiple of the same promo card inside, but these are all in different languages. As PokeBeach details, the languages available include three new additions Chinese, Indonesian, and Thai.

This booster pack won’t be the only loot players receive for their role at Worlds; this year they will score a backpack full of items for playing the game and other merchandise.

Some of these are a playmat with a sleeve for safe storage, competitor’s pin, card sleeves, lanyard, both competitor and spectator badges, a dice bag, travel pass holder, Worlds 2022 Pikachu Plush, and more.

For those who are heading to the event but won’t be participating, some of the items are available to purchase from the Pokémon Center Store at the event. Items that can’t be purchased are the accessory pouch, backpack, competitors’ pin, and more.

You can see the full list via PokeBeach here.

The Pokémon World Championships will kick off tomorrow and you can get in on all of the action at the event, or at home via streaming.

If you’re looking to catch any of the events whether its VGC, TCG or other festivities you can see the full schedule here.