The Pokémon Company has announced the official streaming schedule of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships which will take place from Aug. 18-21 at the ExCeL London events center in London.
This year’s edition of the Pokémon World Championships will feature competitive events from some of the media franchise’s video and physical games, including Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and the Pokémon TCG. As for Pokkén Tournament DX, the game will be played for the last time as a featured competitive event in the championships.
Players who will participate in all of the featured competitive events all come from the regional qualifiers that took place earlier this year. A total prize pool of more than $1 million is up for grabs, as well as the title of being this year’s Pokémon World Champion of the respective events.
2022 Pokémon World Championships streaming schedule
Here is the official streaming schedule of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.
Thursday, August 18:
Opening Ceremony on all streams at 3am CT
Main Stage Stream:
- 3am CT – Opening Ceremony
- 3:30am CT – Preshow
Pokémon VG Stream:
- 3am CT – 2pm CT – VG Swiss Rounds
Pokémon TCG Stream:
- 3am CT – 3pm CT – TCG Swiss Rounds
Pokkén Tournament DX Stream:
- 3am CT – 11 am CT – Pokkén Tournament DX Last Chance Qualifier
Pokémon GO Stream:
- 3am CT – 11am CT – Pokémon GO Last Chance Qualifier
Friday, August 19:
Pokémon VG Stream:
- 3am CT – 12 pm CT – VG Swiss Rounds
Pokémon TCG Stream:
- 3am CT – 3:15 pm CT – TCG Swiss Rounds
Pokkén Tournament DX Stream:
- 3am CT – 12 pm CT – Pokkén Tournament DX Main Double Elimination Bracket
- Finals: 9:30 am CT – 12 pm CT
Pokémon GO Stream:
- 3am CT – 9am CT – Pokémon GO Main Double Elimination Bracket
Pokémon UNITE Stream:
- 3am CT – 12pm CT – Group Stage
Saturday, August 20:
Pokémon VG Stream:
- 3am CT – 9am CT – VG Single Elimination Top Cut
Pokémon TCG Stream:
- 3am CT – 1pm CT – TCG Single Elimination Top Cut
Pokémon GO Stream:
- 3am CT – 10am CT – Main Bracket Completes
- Finals: 8am CT – 10am CT. with trophy presentation immediately following
Pokémon UNITE Stream:
- 3am CT – 1:15pm CT – Double Elimination Bracket
- Finals: 11am CT – 1:45pm CT with trophy presentation immediately following
Sunday, August 21:
Main Stage Stream:
- 3am CT
- TCG Junior Finals
- TCG Senior Finals
- TCG Masters Finals
- 6:30am CT
- VG Junior Finals
- VG Senior Finals
- VG Masters Finals
- 10am CT
- Closing Ceremony