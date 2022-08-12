The Pokémon Company has announced the official streaming schedule of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships which will take place from Aug. 18-21 at the ExCeL London events center in London.

This year’s edition of the Pokémon World Championships will feature competitive events from some of the media franchise’s video and physical games, including Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and the Pokémon TCG. As for Pokkén Tournament DX, the game will be played for the last time as a featured competitive event in the championships.

Players who will participate in all of the featured competitive events all come from the regional qualifiers that took place earlier this year. A total prize pool of more than $1 million is up for grabs, as well as the title of being this year’s Pokémon World Champion of the respective events.

2022 Pokémon World Championships streaming schedule

Here is the official streaming schedule of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Thursday, August 18:

Opening Ceremony on all streams at 3am CT



Main Stage Stream:

3am CT – Opening Ceremony

3:30am CT – Preshow

Pokémon VG Stream:

3am CT – 2pm CT – VG Swiss Rounds

Pokémon TCG Stream:

3am CT – 3pm CT – TCG Swiss Rounds

Pokkén Tournament DX Stream:

3am CT – 11 am CT – Pokkén Tournament DX Last Chance Qualifier

Pokémon GO Stream:

3am CT – 11am CT – Pokémon GO Last Chance Qualifier



Friday, August 19:

Pokémon VG Stream:

3am CT – 12 pm CT – VG Swiss Rounds

Pokémon TCG Stream:

3am CT – 3:15 pm CT – TCG Swiss Rounds

Pokkén Tournament DX Stream:

3am CT – 12 pm CT – Pokkén Tournament DX Main Double Elimination Bracket Finals: 9:30 am CT – 12 pm CT



Pokémon GO Stream:

3am CT – 9am CT – Pokémon GO Main Double Elimination Bracket

Pokémon UNITE Stream:

3am CT – 12pm CT – Group Stage



Saturday, August 20:

Pokémon VG Stream:

3am CT – 9am CT – VG Single Elimination Top Cut

Pokémon TCG Stream:

3am CT – 1pm CT – TCG Single Elimination Top Cut

Pokémon GO Stream:

3am CT – 10am CT – Main Bracket Completes Finals: 8am CT – 10am CT. with trophy presentation immediately following



Pokémon UNITE Stream:

3am CT – 1:15pm CT – Double Elimination Bracket Finals: 11am CT – 1:45pm CT with trophy presentation immediately following





Sunday, August 21:

Main Stage Stream: