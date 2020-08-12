Here’s a first look at the Pokémon Virtual Fest theme park

Online theme park Pokémon Virtual Fest is now open to the public, and Serebii.net has already released a video walkthrough for those unable to access it.

Players will get to choose their avatar with costumes inspired from Sword and Shield‘s starter Pokémon. Visitors will be able to get on attractions like the Pokéball Ferris wheel, which gives you some of the best seats in the house to admire the gigantic Pikachu statue.

Serebii mentioned that several features remain locked. Visitors will only be able to gain access to them as players complete missions like escape rooms and mazes.

To access the theme park, you’ll need to download the free Cluster app available Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. It’s supposed to be a Japan-exclusive, so navigating the menus might be confusing if you are not familiar with the language.

Screengrab via Pokémon Virtual Fest

PC and Mac users can even opt to dive in with VR headsets for an even more immersive experience.

The Virtual Fest’s doors will be open until 31 August.