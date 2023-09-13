Here are the full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 2.0.1 patch notes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s version 2.0.1 update is here. It makes the beginning of The Teal Mask DLC, and has a list of changes and improvements.

One of the biggest features in this patch is the introduction of more Pokémon, both familiar faces and brand-new species. The best part? All players, regardless of if they buy the DLC, will still be able to trade, transfer, and battle with these Pokémon.

Map improvements are also a standout. Players who longed for a more consistent point of reference o the minimap will appreciate the new feature that allows the top direction of the minimap to be locked to the north. This can be easily activated by a double press of the Right Stick while on the map screen.

The update also improves the camera settings, offering players more control over their field camera. Also, signaling Pokémon in the field has been made simpler. By pushing the L stick, players can stop a Pokémon from moving, making it easier to capture that perfect shot.

For those looking to add a musical touch to their photography sessions, the ZL and ZR buttons in the camera app will play music.

The TM Machines at Pokémon Centers have received a user-friendly upgrade. Players can now apply a filter to view only the TMs that their Pokémon are capable of learning, streamlining the training process.

Some bugs have been fixed to make playing smoother. The patch fixed mistakes in move names like Dire Claw, Stone Axe, and Ceaseless Edge that had wrong info about Critical Hits. It also fixed problems with the Itemfinder not working right with Pokémon, Titan Mark Pokémon not showing up again if you beat them but didn’t catch them, and made the way Pokémon look in storage boxes a lot clearer.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 2.0.1 patch notes

Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 1: The Teal Mask.

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Newly Added Features

You will now be able lock the mini map that appears while you are out in the field so that up is always north. You can do this by pressing the Right Stick twice while you have the map app open to select the App and mini maps locked setting.

Camera settings have been added to the Options menu. These settings will let you adjust how the camera works while you are out in the field.

We have added a feature that allows you to signal a Pokémon accompanying you in the field to stop and wait where it is. To give this signal, press the Left Stick.

You can now take pictures by pressing the A Button in the camera app.

You can now play music by pressing the ZL Button or ZR Button while the camera app is open. You may find that Pokémon accompanying you in the field and people around you will react to the music.

While using the Union Circle, Trainers can now share photos they have taken with the camera app during that Union Circle session with the friends they are playing with.

We have added a feature to TM Machines that allows you to filter for moves your Pokémon can learn. By interacting with a TM Machine and selecting the option to filter for learnable moves, you will be able to display only TMs containing moves that a specific Pokémon can learn.

Bug Fixes and Feature Adjustments

Incorrect descriptive text for the moves Ceaseless Edge, Dire Claw, and Stone Axe has been corrected. The descriptions for these moves previously included the words “aiming to land a critical hit,” but these moves do not increase the critical-hit ratio in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. This wording has been removed from these descriptions.

We have fixed a bug where the Itemfinder Mark would not be applied to a Pokémon even if the conditions were met.

Wild Pokémon that have the Titan Mark will now reappear in the field after a certain amount of time if they have been defeated.

We have made adjustments to the way Pokémon icons are displayed in the Boxes.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

