Handy Pokémon tool lets you easily see every type combination in new way

With over a whopping 1,000 Pokémon and 18 different types in the franchise, one dedicated player has taken it upon themselves to create an easier way to search for Pokémon of specific types or type combinations.

Today, Pokémon player Shahinrostami shared a convenient search tool they created that other fans can use to see a visual distribution of Pokémon from each of the 18 types. The project, posted in a June 27 Reddit thread, includes data from all nine generations, meaning it has sorted over 1,000 Pokémon into their respective types and combos.

The way that it works seems relatively simple too. The outer edge of the tool’s wheel shows how many Pokémon are in each type. Within each type section, you can check individual combinations to see which Pokémon fit the description. For example, if you hover over the line in the Electric-type section that connects to Fairy-type, you’ll immediately see there are only two Electric/Fairy-type Pokémon—Dedenne and Tapu Koko.

This can be useful in a few different situations in Scarlet and Violet. From a casual standpoint, you might just be curious about rarer type combinations or ones that might not exist yet. When you hover over the Fire section, for example, you can easily see that aren’t any Fire/Ice or Fire/Fairy Pokémon yet. Some fans are even calling for new type combinations they want to see in future generations like Bug/Dragon.

They also point out interesting findings in the data, like how there are 32 Flying/Normal Pokémon but only four pure Flying types (counting Tornadus’ two forms separately).

Alternatively, players can use this tool to find specific Pokémon when building a competitive team or when they need a good counter for difficult Tera Raids. If you’re looking for more balance on your Pokémon team, you can go to specific type combinations on the wheel to fill the gaps where your team might be lacking.

You can also search for the perfect counter for specific six or seven-star Tera Raids since the best counters usually come down to type advantage.

