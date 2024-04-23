Golden opportunity for Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s next Mass Outbreak event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming Mass Outbreak event has a golden theme with boosted Shiny odds for some of the best Shiny ‘mons in the game.

Starting Friday, April 26, special Mass Outbreaks will appear across Scarlet and Violet’s three maps. In Paldea, look out for Magikarp and Varoom Mass Outbreaks. If you have the DLC, Mass Outbreaks for Shinx will pop up in Kitakami, and Rellor will be rolling around Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. Pay close attention for any Shinies, because the Pokémon in these special Mass Outbreaks will have increased Shiny odds.

Golden Pokémon are on the loose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you may be wondering what Magikarp, Varoom, Shinx, and Rellor have in common for them to be in an event together. As it turns out, all their Shiny variants are golden. The Shiny forms of Magikarp, Varoom, and Rellor all have a nice golden sheen, while Shiny Shinx’s fur is just a golden yellow color—the most underwhelming of the four.

I coincidentally already have a Shiny Shinx, but I’m excited to hunt for the other three golden Shinies. Despite resembling a dung beetle with a dirty brown ball, Rellor’s Shiny form is arguably one of the best in Gen IX. There’s just something about its golden mud ball that’s both silly and pretty to look at in your collection. And if you evolve Shiny Rellor, its body will become golden instead of its precious ball.

Then there’s Shiny Magikarp, a weak but beautiful golden fish. Evolve it and you’ll get one of the most famous Shinies, the red Gyarados. It might be a good idea to hunt for two Shiny Magikarp if you can. That way you can keep one as a golden Magikarp and evolve the other into the mighty red Gyarados.

While you’re out hunting the four golden Shiny Pokémon, there will also be a special Tera Raid event featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves during that same event period. These two Paradox Pokémon are event-exclusives, so you might as well challenge those raids and catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves if you don’t already have them.

And if you do already have them, then you can just focus on Shiny hunting in the golden Mass Outbreaks. Hopefully luck is on your side.

