Glastrier and Spectrier are reportedly the names of the new leaked horse Pokémon in The Crown Tundra

It looks like Sword and Shield's new legends are going to be important.

Leaks have already started coming out ahead of the launch of the second and final Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, on Oct. 22, including a look at some of the new legendary Pokémon.

Fans have reportedly learned the names for the two new horse-themed legendary Pokémon that were shown off in a leak earlier today and have some connection to Calyrex.

Image via CentroLeaks

Glastrier is the first name, according to CentroLeaks, an apparent Ice-type that emits an intense cold from its hooves and has a mask covering its face that’s 100 times harder than diamonds. It also reportedly has a new ability called Chilling Neigh, which will boost its attack stat when it knocks out a Pokémon.

Likewise, Spectrier is the other one that looks to be a Ghost-type that can kick hard enough to separate a soul from a body. Its new reported ability, Grim Neigh, will have a similar effect to Glastrier’s in that it will boost its special attack when it knocks out an opponent.

Calyrex will also be able to fuse in some fashion with both Glastrier and Spectrier, according to these leaks. But it isn’t exactly like how Kyurem or Necrozma have fused with other legendary Pokémon in the past.

Instead, Calyrex will reportedly be riding on the new legends, becoming either Calyrex Ice Rider or Calyrex Shadow Rider depending on which horse he rides. We don’t know much about these other forms, but apparently, they’ll have the respective horse Pokémon’s ability combined with Unnerve.

Here’s the leaked Pokédex description for each form.

Calyrex Ice Rider Sword: According to lore, this Pokémon showed no mercy to those who got in its way, yet it would heal its opponents’ wounds after battle. Shield: It’s said that this Pokémon once moved a large forest—and all the Pokémon living there—to a new location overnight.

Calyrex Shadow Rider Sword: It’s said that Calyrex and a Pokémon that had bonded with it ran all across the Galar region to bring green to the wastelands. Shield: Legend says that by using its power to see all events from past to future, this Pokémon saved the creatures of a forest from a meteorite strike.



More details about Glastrier, Spectrier, and their relation to Calyrex will be revealed once The Crown Tundra expansion launches on Oct. 22.