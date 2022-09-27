Giratina and Mega Banette are bringing Halloween back to Pokémon Go

The ghosts are just the calm before the storm.

October is going to be full of new and returning events for Pokémon Go players, adding to the ongoing Season of Light with additional content like the return of Yveltal, Xerneas, and Giratina to raids.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be seeing something as interesting as Cosmog making an appearance. But throughout the month, several events will give players things to look forward to as we enter the middle portion of the season.

That includes a new Evolving Stars event from Oct. 5 to 11 to pair with the return of the Festival of Lights, a Halloween Event, and the upcoming Safari Zone: Taipei. And all of this is included within the Season of Light so players still get all of the ongoing seasonal bonuses too.

More events and content might get added to the schedule as the month goes on too, but October is looking like the calm before the storm as November will bring the Season of Light and multiple Legendary level encounters to players around the world. And don’t forget Shedinja is the Research Breakthrough from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, too.

Pokémon Go Season of Light Seasonal Bonuses

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes per day

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season

Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season

Pokémon Go October five-star and Mega Raid list

Five-star raids Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Yveltal Oct. 8 to 20: Xerneas Oct. 20 to 27: Giratina (Altered Forme) Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Giratina (Origin Forme)

Mega Raids Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Mega Lopunny Oct. 8 to 20: Mega Manectric Oct. 20 to 27: Mega Banette Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Mega Banette



Pokémon Go October event schedule

Oct. 5 to 11: Evolving Stars

Oct. 8: Mega Gyarados Raid Day

Oct. 14 to 17: Festival of Lights

Oct. 15: October Litwick Community Day

Oct. 20 to Nov. 1: Halloween Event

Oct. 21 to 23: Safari Zone: Taipei

Pokémon Go September Raid Day hours

Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:

October 5: Yveltal

October 12: Xerneas

October 19: Xerneas

October 26: Giratina (Altered Forme)

Pokémon Go September Spotlight Hours

Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Tuesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates: