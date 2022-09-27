Giratina and Mega Banette are bringing Halloween back to Pokémon Go

October is going to be full of new and returning events for Pokémon Go players, adding to the ongoing Season of Light with additional content like the return of Yveltal, Xerneas, and Giratina to raids.
Unfortunately, fans won’t be seeing something as interesting as Cosmog making an appearance. But throughout the month, several events will give players things to look forward to as we enter the middle portion of the season.
That includes a new Evolving Stars event from Oct. 5 to 11 to pair with the return of the Festival of Lights, a Halloween Event, and the upcoming Safari Zone: Taipei. And all of this is included within the Season of Light so players still get all of the ongoing seasonal bonuses too.
More events and content might get added to the schedule as the month goes on too, but October is looking like the calm before the storm as November will bring the Season of Light and multiple Legendary level encounters to players around the world. And don’t forget Shedinja is the Research Breakthrough from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, too.
Pokémon Go Season of Light Seasonal Bonuses
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day
- Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs
- Extra Stardust from Gifts
- Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season
- Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season
Pokémon Go October five-star and Mega Raid list
- Five-star raids
- Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Yveltal
- Oct. 8 to 20: Xerneas
- Oct. 20 to 27: Giratina (Altered Forme)
- Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Mega Raids
- Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Mega Lopunny
- Oct. 8 to 20: Mega Manectric
- Oct. 20 to 27: Mega Banette
- Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Mega Banette
Pokémon Go October event schedule
- Oct. 5 to 11: Evolving Stars
- Oct. 8: Mega Gyarados Raid Day
- Oct. 14 to 17: Festival of Lights
- Oct. 15: October Litwick Community Day
- Oct. 20 to Nov. 1: Halloween Event
- Oct. 21 to 23: Safari Zone: Taipei
Pokémon Go September Raid Day hours
Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:
- October 5: Yveltal
- October 12: Xerneas
- October 19: Xerneas
- October 26: Giratina (Altered Forme)
Pokémon Go September Spotlight Hours
Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Tuesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:
- October 4: Purrloin | 2× XP for evolving Pokémon
- October 11: Haunter | 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon
- October 18: Misdreavus | 2× XP for catching Pokémon
- October 25: Shuppet | 2× XP for evolving Pokémon
- Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour.