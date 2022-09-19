Pokémon Go gets a spooky Pokémon for October’s Community Day 2022

Pokémon Go fans around the world are always hoping that October’s Community Day will come with a spooky-themed Pokémon. And this year, Niantic made good on that wish.

The Halloween-themed Pokémon Go Community Day for October 2022 will center around the candle Pokémon Litwick. Plenty of them will be spawning in the wild from 2pm to 5pm local time on Oct. 15. Trainers who are lucky may be able to find a Shiny Litwick.

There are also a number of bonuses that the community is getting during the event, such as exclusive moves, a paid option for Special Research, and bonus Raids.

All Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day bonuses

Trainers who evolve Litwick’s evolution Lampent into a Chandelure will get one that knows the charged attack Poltergeist. Players who want a Chandelure with that move can evolve their Lampents up to five hours after the event to get the special move.

There will be a Special Research for sale for $1 that will grant access to an exclusive Special Research story surrounding Litwick. Players can also gift this Special Research to friends if they want as well as purchase it for themselves in the in-game shop.

Community Day bonuses will be active from 2pm to 5pm local time on Oct. 15 and will include a bunch of different boons for trainers to use while they catch as many Litwicks as they can. Triple Catch XP, double catch candy, and double chance for trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon will be active, as well as three-hour Lure Modules and three-hour Incense. Players will also find a surprise when they snapshot a Pokémon.

Trading will be a little easier on Litwick Community Day as well. Trainers will need 50 percent less Stardust to make a trade, and one additional Special Trade can be made during event hours for a maximum of two Special Trades that day.

Keeping up with past Community Days, this one will also have a bonus Battle Raid that takes place immediately following the main event from 5pm to 10pm local time. Trainers who battle and defeat Lampent in Raids will see an influx of Litwicks in the surrounding area for 30 minutes following a successful battle. The Litwick that appear after Lampent’s defeat will have the same Shiny rate as the wild Litwick that spawn during Community Day hours.

Players who want to find out more about Pokémon Go‘s October 2022 Community Day and what goodies they can expect to find can check out the event blog posted by Niantic.