Get your free Pokémon Go gift before it’s too late

A shiny new gift arrived in Pokémon Go on Jan. 18. A Free Box is up for grabs in the Shop with Raid Passes—but it’s anyone’s guess how long it will be available.

Free Boxes are pretty valuable, so we recommend heading to the Shop before it disappears. It includes three Premium Battle Passes and one Remote Raid Pass.

The Free Box acts as compensation for a Tornadus bug that disrupted Timeless Travel raids. Niantic intended for it to be available as Shiny, but it wasn’t activated as planned. If you fell victim to the bug, you should find the Box waiting for you.

It’s completely free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bug has been fixed, and players have since been able to get Therian Tornadus’ Shiny version. That said, Niantic promised to make it up to players on Jan. 11. It was introduced to the game a week later.

Only Pokémon Go players who completed Therian Tornadus raids before the bug was fixed were intended to be compensated. But I received the Free Box despite not logging in over that period.

Some players claim they still haven’t received the Free Box. It’s unclear whether everyone will receive the gift at some point or if it’s only limited to certain players. Either way, keep an eye out on the Shop.