Gastrodon to be distributed in Sword and Shield during Pokémon North American International Championships

Pokémon fans will have a chance to nab themselves an exclusive Pokémon in Sword and Shield this weekend during the North American International Championships.

As reported by Serebi.net, during the competition a code will be distributed for players to redeem themselves with a Gastrodon crafted after the Pokémon that Eric “Riopaser” Rios used to achieve victory at the Europe International Championships.

Serebii Update: A code for an East Sea Gastrodon is to be distributed during the North American International Championships livestream this weekend https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/PIMyOt3wOJ — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 22, 2022

This Pokémon has a powerful moveset boasting Earth Power, Ice Beam, Yawn, and Protect. It also has the ability Storm Drain and comes holding Leftovers so that it can be instantly used for battle. Gastrodon will come as a level 50 Pokémon.

Trainers who want to add this Pokémon to their collections simply need to tune into the Pokémon Europe International Championships. During the event’s broadcast, a code will be shared that can be redeemed via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Riopaser took the top spot in the Master’s Division at the Pokémon VGC Europe International Championship back in April. This was the second first place in a row for the player after taking home gold earlier in the year at the regional qualifying stage. During the Pokémon Europe International Championship Riopaser was one of the only two players in the top 16 to use Gastrodon and ended with an overall score of 12 wins and 2 losses.

With the opportunity to add this Gastrodon to your team, you can take inspiration from Riopaster’s success and strive towards gold next time you compete in Pokémon VGC.