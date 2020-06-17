Game Freak begins hiring for the next Pokémon game

The more people that work on the project the quicker it will be released... right? Good.

Game Freak is currently looking to expand it’s development team, stating that they are looking to create a new entry in the mainline Pokémon game series.

The company took to Twitter to promote its search for new “core members”. The post says that they are looking to hire 23 new employees, from all types of different backgrounds, including programmers, planners and artists.

Pokémon Sword and Shield released late last year to critical acclaim, and assumedly, great commercial success. This week the game will be launching its first expansion named The Isle of Armor.

With the release of this expansion, the dev team will be moving on to finishing off the second piece of DLC, The Crown Tundra, that is scheduled for release in the fall of 2020.

Beyond 2020 however, it seems that Game Freak will be quick on the uptake of their next Pokémon project. No specific details about this Pokémon game were posted alongside the job advert, but it is reported to be a game from the “core series” and not any kind of spin-off.

This upcoming Pokémon project will likely be released on the same console as its predecessor. The Switch console is still relatively early in its life cycle and is continuing to soar in terms of console sales.

For Game Freak, it may be a case of striking while the iron’s still hot.