First Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet set cards have begun surfacing online

Yesterday, exciting news about the upcoming Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet pre-release promo cards emerged. Today, some of the actual cards from the Scarlet and Violet set they’re tied to surfaced as well, courtesy of PokéBeach.

At this stage, The Pokémon Company has only revealed some of the English cards (in addition to Lechonk, which surfaced on the internet before the others)—the most eye-popping of which is Iron Treads ex.

Among them are the three Generation IX starters and each of their evolved forms, the two Legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon, as well as fan-favorites like Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir, and many more.

The full list of cards that have been revealed from the set so far:

#13 Sprigatito

#15 Meowscarda

#36 Fuecoco

#38 Skeledirge

#52 Quaxly

#54 Quaquaval

#56 Wiglett

#80 Miraidon

#81 Miraidon ex

#84 Ralts

#85 Kirlia

#86 Gardevoir ex

#98 Fidough

#99 Dachsbun

#124 Koraidon

#125 Koraidon ex

#143 Iron Treads ex

#154 Gourmelet

#155 Lechonk

#160 Tandemaus

#189 Professor’s Research (Sada)

#189 Professor’s Research (Turo)

#192 Rock Chestplate

#199 Tarountula

In addition to Pokémon and the Professors, the reveal also included Basic Energy cards for Grass-type, Fire-type, Water-type, Electric-type, Psychic-type, Fighting-type, Dark-type, and Steel-type.

It’s by no means a complete list. This Scarlet and Violet set will be based on Japan’s Scarlet ex, Violet ex, and three ex Starter Decks, so there will be many more cards included. Still, the first batch looks amazing, especially the Legendary and Paradox Pokémon.

The set will release on Mar. 31. Expect to see more reveals in the lead-up.