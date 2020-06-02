First footage of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Frozen Tundra DLC revealed

As part of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC announcement today, The Isle of Armor finally got a release date of June 17— but that wasn’t all.

On top of the reveal of a bunch of returning Pokémon and the first look at Galarian Slowbro, footage of the second DLC pass, The Frozen Tundra, was also showcased briefly at the end, introducing us to the world and the new Pokémon that will inhabit it.

In it, we got a glimpse of the brand new Regi Pokémon and Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, as well as a better look into the four player raid feature added into the game that is a lot different from the raids we have seen.

We also got glimpses of the brand new Wild Area exclusive to the Frozen Tundra region, as well as a sneak peek at what seems to be a double format coming to the Pokémon League in the future, as we can clearly see Leon teaming up with another trainer against the player and Hop for a brief moment.

There is a lot to rake in really but we still do not have a release date for the second DLC, only that it’ll release sometime later this year.