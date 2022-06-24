It’s hard to believe that we only learned about the existence of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this year. The games’ Nov. 18 release date is racing ever closer. In the meantime, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released a variety of information about fans’ next Pokémon adventure, including plenty of news about the three partner Pokémon that trainers will be able to choose from.

While the games are still a little ways away from release, we’ve compiled everything that enterprising trainers need to know about the Scarlet and Violet starters. After reading this, you’ll know exactly which starter to pick and how to get your journey started on the right foot.

Here is everything we know about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters.

Types and evolutions

As usual, players will be able to choose between three first partner Pokémon—one Fire-type, one Water-type, and one Grass-type—at the very beginning of the game. Sprigatito, which resembles a cat, is the Grass-type. Quaxly, a dapper duck, is the Water-type. Fuecoco, an eager dinosaur-like creature, is the Fire-type. All three Pokémon have only one type initially, presumably to make things easier for first-time trainers.

Nintendo has not yet revealed any of the starter Pokémon’s evolutions or types down the road, so those elements are still a mystery. It’s likely that we’ll learn more about their evolutions as we get closer to release since Nintendo likes to keep that information secret for as long as possible.

Fuecoco

Fuecoco is a relaxed Fire-type that loves to eat, according to The Pokémon Company. It tends to focus on food and will run toward any edible items that catch its eye. Its flavor text reads, “External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco’s stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco’s head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokémon’s body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.”

Fuecoco is known as the Fire Croc Pokémon. It’s 1 foot 4 inches tall and it weighs 21.6 pounds. Its ability is Blaze, which increases the power of its own Fire-type moves if its health falls below one-third. It’s not currently known what Fuecoco evolves into or if it will gain any additional types along the way, nor do we know what moves it can learn.

Quaxly

Quaxly is the Water-type starter and resembles a duck with a pompadour. It apparently has a relatively serious temperament and enjoys staying clean. It tends to follow its trainer around as they go about their travels. Its official description reads, “Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly.”

Quaxly is known as the Duckling Pokémon and it’s a pure Water-type. It’s 1 foot 8 inches tall and it weighs 13.4 pounds. Its ability is Torrent, the traditional ability for Water-type starters that powers up its own Water-type moves when its health drops below one-third. Quaxly’s evolutions, future types, and move list are as yet unknown.

Sprigatito

Sprigatito is the sprightly Grass-type starter Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet. It’s described as fickle, and it enjoys attention from both its trainer and other Pokémon. In fact, it loves the spotlight so much that it will begin to sulk if it feels another Pokémon is receiving more attention than it. According to its official description, “When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those about it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.”

Sprigatito is known as the Grass Cat Pokémon, and as such, is a pure Grass-type. It’s 1 foot 4 inches tall, the same height as Fuecoco, and it weighs nine pounds. It has the ability Overgrow, which boosts the power of Grass-type moves when it falls below one-third health and which it shares with just about every other Grass-type starter Pokémon. We’re still waiting to learn more about Sprigatito’s move set, evolutions, and any additional types it may gain.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nov. 18.