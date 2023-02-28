Every Pokémon that might return in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Scarlet and Violet DLC

On Feb. 27, Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed the first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, dubbed The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will release in two parts later this year. Part One: The Teal Mask will release in Fall 2023. Part Two: The Indigo Disk will release in Winter 2023. And as expected, each one will add more content and new storylines.
There was, however, something surprising. The official Pokémon press site confirmed that more than 230 Pokémon from previous generations will be added to the DLCs too, including all the starters except for those from Pokémon Black and White.
Dataminer MattYouKhana compiled a massive list of all the Pokemon they believe will be included in the release and leaked it, much to the delight of many fans.
Every Pokemon that may return in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Scarlet and Violet DLC
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Snorlax
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nosepass
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Golett
- Golurk
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Cramorant
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
The list is by no means official. Only a handful of Pokémon returning in the DLCs have been confirmed at this stage. But MattYouKhana’s track record has proven to be rock-solid. Either way, fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing more old favorites return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The Regional PokéDex won’t come close to the 1,000 Pokémon in the National PokéDex, but it’s still an exciting addition that will certainly keep players busy for a while.