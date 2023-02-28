Every Pokémon that might return in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Scarlet and Violet DLC

On Feb. 27, Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed the first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, dubbed The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will release in two parts later this year. Part One: The Teal Mask will release in Fall 2023. Part Two: The Indigo Disk will release in Winter 2023. And as expected, each one will add more content and new storylines.

There was, however, something surprising. The official Pokémon press site confirmed that more than 230 Pokémon from previous generations will be added to the DLCs too, including all the starters except for those from Pokémon Black and White.

Dataminer MattYouKhana compiled a massive list of all the Pokemon they believe will be included in the release and leaked it, much to the delight of many fans.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Every Pokemon that may return in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Scarlet and Violet DLC

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Ekans Arbok Sandshrew Sandslash Clefairy Clefable Vulpix Ninetales Oddish Gloom Vileplume Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Tentacool Tentacruel Geodude Graveler Golem Doduo Dodrio Seel Dewgong Exeggcute Exeggutor Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Koffing Weezing Rhyhorn Rhydon Horsea Seadra Electabuzz Magmar Lapras Porygon Snorlax Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Sentret Furret Hoothoot Noctowl Spinarak Ariados Chinchou Lanturn Cleffa Bellossom Politoed Aipom Yanma Wooper Quagsire Gligar Snubbull Granbull Slugma Magcargo Swinub Piloswine Skarmory Kingdra Porygon2 Smeargle Tyrogue Hitmontop Elekid Magby Treecko Grovyle Sceptile Torchic Combusken Blaziken Mudkip Marshtomp Swampert Poochyena Mightyena Lotad Lombre Ludicolo Seedot Nuzleaf Shiftry Nosepass Plusle Minun Volbeat Illumise Trapinch Vibrava Flygon Corphish Crawdaunt Feebas Milotic Duskull Dusclops Chimecho Beldum Metang Metagross Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Ambipom Chingling Munchlax Rhyperior Electivire Magmortar Yanmega Gliscor Mamoswine Porygon-Z Probopass Dusknoir Blitzle Zebstrika Drilbur Excadrill Timburr Gurdurr Conkeldurr Sewaddle Swadloon Leavanny Cottonee Whimsicott Scraggy Scrafty Minccino Cinccino Solosis Duosion Reuniclus Ducklett Swanna Joltik Galvantula Litwick Lampent Chandelure Mienfoo Mienshao Golett Golurk Vullaby Mandibuzz Espurr Meowstic Inkay Malamar Phantump Trevenant Rowlet Dartrix Decidueye Litten Torracat Incineroar Popplio Brionne Primarina Pikipek Trumbeak Toucannon Grubbin Charjabug Vikavolt Cutiefly Ribombee Dewpider Araquanid Comfey Minior Jangmo-o Hakamo-o Kommo-o Cramorant Milcery Alcremie Morpeko Duraludon Wyrdeer Kleavor Ursaluna Basculegion Sneasler Overqwil Enamorus

The list is by no means official. Only a handful of Pokémon returning in the DLCs have been confirmed at this stage. But MattYouKhana’s track record has proven to be rock-solid. Either way, fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing more old favorites return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Regional PokéDex won’t come close to the 1,000 Pokémon in the National PokéDex, but it’s still an exciting addition that will certainly keep players busy for a while.