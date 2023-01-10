Deoxys VMAX from Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith set revealed

Given how many reveals we’ve had from the upcoming Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith set in the lead-up to its release on Jan. 20, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the next one popped up—and it happened in a massive way in the form of an epic Deoxys VMAX card.

The Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen. III has always been a rarity, and that trend continues in card form considering it’s a highly-sought after VMAX, with a stylish design to boot.

Like other Pokémon TCG VMAX cards, those intending to use it in battle need to evolve it from a Deoxys V card. It’s worth the trouble, though, considering it has 330 HP and the Protective DNA ability, which causes all the Pokémon in the user’s party to take 30 less damage from opponents. Its standard move, Max Drain, also deals 160 damage and heals Deoxys for 30 HP, making it a formidable force.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It joins the growing list of other cards revealed from the Crown Zenith set, including Deoxys VSTAR, which packs even more of a punch than the VMAX one but is harder to come by. It’s also one of 70 cards in the set that comprises the Galarian Gallery subset, all of which have special illustrations. And, if the artwork on Deoxys VMAX is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Pokémon TCG fan with an affinity for battling, collecting, or both—the Deoxys VMAX reveal adds even more hype to the upcoming set that continues to impress.

The release date cannot come soon enough.