Cyclizar, Scarlet and Violet starters headline new Pokémon TCG products

Pokémon TCG reveals have been happening left, right, and center as the release schedule for this year rolls on. This week alone, we’ve seen more cards from the upcoming Triplet Beat subset and the announcement of the Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Battle Deck.

But while cards and decks have been stealing the spotlight, our friends at PokéBeach have dug up some details on boxes and tins, which are equally appealing to Pokémon TCG collectors.

First, the Generation IX starters introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—will feature on the artwork of a new range called Paldea Pals Mini Tins.

The product range will launch on May 5 and retail for $8.99. Each Paldea Pals Mini Tin will include two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a special card showing the artwork on the tin.

Second, Cyclizar will appear on its very own Cyclizar ex Box, which will include a Cyclizar ex promo card (and a jumbo one), a holographic Rotom, four booster packs, and a code card.

This will release alongside the Paldea Pals Mini Tins on May 5 and retail for $19.99.

There’s been no shortage of exciting Pokémon TCG content this year, and these two additions add to the hype. And based on what we’ve seen so far, fans can expect more surprise releases as the year progresses, too.