Crown Zenith will be Pokémon TCG Online’s last major update

The Pokémon TCG is making a big move away from its original online platform. The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the latest physical release—Crown Zenith—will be the final set added to Pokémon TCG Online (PTCGO).

This is essentially where the sunsetting of PTCGO truly begins as there will be no more major content updates for the game as of March 1. This decision is being made as the internal team looks to fully move card set development resources from PTCGO to the new Pokémon TCG Live platform, which is now available globally in beta on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Once Crown Zenith is added to the game, no additional expansions will be released for PTCGO and the only updates that will be pushed live for the game will be in the Versus Ladder reward tracks and general upkeep. This also means that the upcoming 2023 Standard format rotation and Pokémon Tool card errata will not be applied as the sunsetting picks up pace.

Essentially, this announcement shows that all internal resources for the Pokémon TCG’s online platforms will be moved to TCG Live. But this last update will also allow players who don’t want to move over to TCG Live while it is still experiencing some issues from the beta to play PTCGO with new cards for a bit longer.

For anyone who is ready to make the jump to the newer platform, they can transfer the majority of their existing collection over from PTCGO by connecting accounts. This is a one-way move though and does have some limitations, so be sure to look into just what content can be transferred before you make the call—though you will eventually have to do it once PTCGO officially shuts down in the future.