Pokémon TCG Live team shares update for those suffering migration issues

If you're missing cards there are some steps that can be taken to get them back.

Pokémon TCG Live might be available around the globe now, but many of the new players switching over from Pokémon TCG Online have experienced a variety of issues. Now, the devs behind the game have shared an update addressing these problems.

Two of the biggest issues are migration errors sticking players’ accounts between games and problems after the migration is done, such as missing cards or crystals.

For players in the Pokémon TCG Live beta experiencing migration issues or receiving error messages upon logging in, please see our latest forum post for the latest information regarding these issues.



In response to these issues, devs have assured players they are working to resolve them and urging anyone with these issues to contact support.

On the front of migration problems, each of these cases is being assessed one at a time so it’s important that you reach out to support if you are affected. A permanent solution is in the works, the Pokemon devs have said.

If you’re missing cards for crystals then there are a few steps you can follow to attempt to retrieve them. First, head to the edit deck area and choose a version of the card you’re looking for. Now use the dropdown to see all of the available rarities of this card and try to find yours.

Of course, this solution doesn’t always work and if you find that it doesn’t do the job for you then you’ll want to contact support until a full fix is rolled out. For crystals, your only option right now is to reach out to the team.

While these updates may not be what you were hoping for, it is good to see the devs are hard at work remedying the issues and getting the game up and running as intended.