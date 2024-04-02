Category:
Pokémon

Can Zubat be shiny in Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

Green bat time.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 04:30 am
Zubat Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Zubat is spawning in abundance in Pokémon Go today, April 2, from 6pm to 7pm local time. If you plan on catching the bat, you’re probably also hoping its shiny green form makes an appearance during this hour.

Recommended Videos

It’s all part of Pokémon Go‘s weekly Spotlight Hour, which makes a Pokémon spawn every Tuesday at a set time above any other Pokémon, increasing the odds you’ll find its shiny form. So, can you catch a shiny Zubat during this hour?

Can you get a shiny Zubat in Pokémon Go?

Zubat using Supersonic in the Pokemon TCG
Scream. Image via The Pokemon Company

Zubat can be shiny in Pokémon Go, but the odds of finding one are low. This also includes its evolutions, Golbat and Crobat, which also have shiny forms.

While this does count as a special event, the odds of finding a shiny Zubat are around one in 512, so you’ll need to catch a lot of Zubat to have any hope of finding a shiny one.

It’s not all about the shiny finds, though, as additional bonuses within the Spotlight Hour make it all worth it. From 6pm to 7pm local time, you get two times the amount of Candy when transferring a Pokémon, which should make getting a Crobat a little easier for those who have yet to add it to their Pokédex.

Don’t be discouraged if you miss out on a shiny Zubat this time. Zubat regularly appears in many events throughout the year, so you can always try to find a shiny version another time. After all, the odds are the same.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go still hasn’t seen a new wild Pokémon spawn yet in 2024
Poipole emerging from an Ultra Wormhole.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go still hasn’t seen a new wild Pokémon spawn yet in 2024
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Zubat Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go still hasn’t seen a new wild Pokémon spawn yet in 2024
Poipole emerging from an Ultra Wormhole.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go still hasn’t seen a new wild Pokémon spawn yet in 2024
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Zubat Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Zubat Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 2, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.