Can Zubat be shiny in Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

Zubat is spawning in abundance in Pokémon Go today, April 2, from 6pm to 7pm local time. If you plan on catching the bat, you’re probably also hoping its shiny green form makes an appearance during this hour.

It’s all part of Pokémon Go‘s weekly Spotlight Hour, which makes a Pokémon spawn every Tuesday at a set time above any other Pokémon, increasing the odds you’ll find its shiny form. So, can you catch a shiny Zubat during this hour?

Can you get a shiny Zubat in Pokémon Go?

Scream. Image via The Pokemon Company

Zubat can be shiny in Pokémon Go, but the odds of finding one are low. This also includes its evolutions, Golbat and Crobat, which also have shiny forms.

While this does count as a special event, the odds of finding a shiny Zubat are around one in 512, so you’ll need to catch a lot of Zubat to have any hope of finding a shiny one.

It’s not all about the shiny finds, though, as additional bonuses within the Spotlight Hour make it all worth it. From 6pm to 7pm local time, you get two times the amount of Candy when transferring a Pokémon, which should make getting a Crobat a little easier for those who have yet to add it to their Pokédex.

Don’t be discouraged if you miss out on a shiny Zubat this time. Zubat regularly appears in many events throughout the year, so you can always try to find a shiny version another time. After all, the odds are the same.

