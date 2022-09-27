Can Yveltal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has a huge range of species available for players to capture on their adventures, and it continues to grow each year. As avid players await new additions, there’s still plenty to collect as many of these Pokémon can be found in a Shiny form.

Shiny Pokémon are unique versions that boast a different color scheme from their original form. These can be found the same way but will show up substantially less than their regular forms. Furthermore, not all Pokémon in Pokémon Go can be found as Shinies.

This being the case, with the addition of the legendary Pokémon Yveltal you may be left wondering whether it’s worth grinding to find a Shiny version of the species. Here’s what you’ll need to know before you invest your time.

Is Shiny Yveltal in Pokémon Go?

Screengrab via Niantic

Pokémon Go players eager to get their hands on a Shiny version of Yveltal are in luck. The Legendary Pokémon is available in a Shiny variant and can be found in five-star raids.

While Yveltal is available as a Shiny Pokémon, you’re still going to need to work if you want to capture it for yourself. Like other five-star raid Pokémon, there is a low percentage chance that you will encounter a Shiny version of the Legendary, so you may need to enter many raids before finally seeing one.

Related: All Fashion Week 2022 Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Shiny or not, Yveltal is a Pokémon you’ll want to add to your collection while the opportunity is there and the fact that it can be found in a different form is simply a bonus. Make sure you try your hand at capturing a Shiny Yveltal next time it’s featured in five-star raids.