Fashion Week is back for another show in Pokémon Go, which means a handful of new Pokémon are wearing some fancy clothes or appearing as Shinies for the first time.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, players will encounter new and returning featured Pokémon, along with the newly added Mareanie and Toxapex, which have a fun avatar hat themed after them that has been added in the shop. Diglett with a Fashionable Hat, Absol with a Fashionable Costume, and Toxicroak with a Backwards Cap have also been added to celebrate the event.

Furfrou will have a large spotlight during this event too, since it’s appearing in raids and as a Photobomb Spawn and can be encountered as a Shiny for the first time. Yveltal is also going to be a chase encounter, since it is appearing in five-star raids with the ability to encounter a Shiny too.

On top of all of the fashionable Pokémon, players will also have plenty of research tasks to complete while searching for Event Challengers. Here are all of the tasks and rewards that will be popping up during the event.

All Fashion Week 2022 Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Field Research

Catch five Pokémon Murkrow encounter

Make three Great Throws Eevee encounter



Timed Research

Fashion Week 2022 page one

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon One Lure Module

Catch five Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon 20 Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: Battle Quirky Fashion Challenger

Fashion Week 2022 page two

Battle a Fashion Challenger 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: Croagunk (Backwards Cap) encounter

Fashion Week 2022 page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 10 Great Balls

Take a Snapshot of Mareanie in the wild 10 Razz Berries

Catch a Furfrou 25 Furfrou Candy



Total Rewards: Battle Rugged Fashion Challenger

Fashion Week 2022 page four

Battle a Fashion Challenger 2,000 XP



Total Rewards: Diglett (Fashionable Hat) encounter

Fashion Week 2022 page five

Take 10 Snapshots of wild Pokémon Two Silver Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Make three Excellent Curveball Throws 25 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon Two Golden Razz Berries



Total Rewards: Battle Cool Fashion Challenger

Battle a Fashion Challenger 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: Absol (Fashionable Outfit) encounter