Fashion Week is back for another show in Pokémon Go, which means a handful of new Pokémon are wearing some fancy clothes or appearing as Shinies for the first time.
From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, players will encounter new and returning featured Pokémon, along with the newly added Mareanie and Toxapex, which have a fun avatar hat themed after them that has been added in the shop. Diglett with a Fashionable Hat, Absol with a Fashionable Costume, and Toxicroak with a Backwards Cap have also been added to celebrate the event.
Furfrou will have a large spotlight during this event too, since it’s appearing in raids and as a Photobomb Spawn and can be encountered as a Shiny for the first time. Yveltal is also going to be a chase encounter, since it is appearing in five-star raids with the ability to encounter a Shiny too.
On top of all of the fashionable Pokémon, players will also have plenty of research tasks to complete while searching for Event Challengers. Here are all of the tasks and rewards that will be popping up during the event.
All Fashion Week 2022 Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- Murkrow encounter
- Make three Great Throws
- Eevee encounter
Timed Research
Fashion Week 2022 page one
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One Lure Module
- Catch five Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 20 Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: Battle Quirky Fashion Challenger
Fashion Week 2022 page two
- Battle a Fashion Challenger
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: Croagunk (Backwards Cap) encounter
Fashion Week 2022 page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 10 Great Balls
- Take a Snapshot of Mareanie in the wild
- 10 Razz Berries
- Catch a Furfrou
- 25 Furfrou Candy
Total Rewards: Battle Rugged Fashion Challenger
Fashion Week 2022 page four
- Battle a Fashion Challenger
- 2,000 XP
Total Rewards: Diglett (Fashionable Hat) encounter
Fashion Week 2022 page five
- Take 10 Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Make three Excellent Curveball Throws
- 25 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Two Golden Razz Berries
Total Rewards: Battle Cool Fashion Challenger
- Battle a Fashion Challenger
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: Absol (Fashionable Outfit) encounter