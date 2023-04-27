Can you trade Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In the mainline Pokémon games, Starter Pokémon have generally been harder to obtain than other species. This is especially true for Starters that aren’t native to the region you’re in. Take Gen VIII’s Inteleon for example: as the Water-type Starter of the Galar region, it’d be hard to find it in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

In fact, there’s currently only one way to catch Starters in the Gen IX games. One by one, the Starter Pokémon from previous generations are getting their own Tera Raid events. Players who beat the seven-star Tera Raids can then catch and add those Starters to their collection. The same goes for Inteleon.

And once you have the rare Inteleon in your possession in Scarlet and Violet, there are different things you can do with it: battle with it, breed it, go on a stroll with it, and more. You might even consider trading it—if that’s possible.

Can Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon be traded in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Yes, Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon can be traded in Scarlet and Violet just like any other Pokémon you capture or have in your collection. You might not want to trade away the exclusive Unrivaled Inteleon from the special Tera Raid event, but you can definitely breed it to hatch multiple Sobble you can easily trade to others.

Trading is one of the few ways to obtain Sobble and its evolutions in Scarlet and Violet without beating the Unrivaled Tera Raid.

The other method would be to wait for Pokémon Home to be compatible with the Gen IX games and transfer a Sobble, Drizzile, or Inteleon over from Sword and Shield. But, until the Pokémon-transferring app is compatible, your best bet is to beat the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid or find a player who is willing to trade.