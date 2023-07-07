Can you catch additional Delphox in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Coming all the way over from the Kalos region, Gen VI Fire Starter Delphox is finally getting its own special Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This particular Delphox will be quite rare since it has the Mightiest Mark, an exclusive mark reserved for Pokémon found in these seven-star Tera Raid events.

With its rarity in mind, fans may be wondering if they can catch more than one of these Unrivaled Delphox during the event period this week.

Can you catch more than one Delphox in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

While you’re allowed to challenge as many Delphox raids as you can find, you may only catch one Unrivaled Delphox per save file. That being said, there are a few other ways to get multiple Delphox in Scarlet and Violet if that’s what you’re after while you’re building your dream team—I am certainly going to get a few more, for sure.

The easiest option would be to breed your Unrivaled Delphox with a Ditto. This will give you eggs that hatch into Fennekin who eventually evolves into Braxien and then Delphox. The only catch is they won’t have the Mightiest Mark like the one you caught from the raid.

Alternatively, you can also now transfer specific Pokémon including Delphox from other games via Pokémon HOME.

For example, if you had Delphox as your Starter in Gen VI’s X and Y and moved it to Pokémon HOME, you have to option to transfer it to Scarlet and Violet.

