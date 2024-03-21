Can Wimpod be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go over the years has added a ton of Pokémon from all generations of the franchise including some peculiar additions like the Sun and Moon creature Wimpod.

Wimpod has been available in Pokémon Go for a long time but, like many other species, its Shiny form wasn’t included on arrival. So, you’re probably left wondering if it’s worth Shiny hunting. There are several ways Pokémon get Shiny forms in Niantic’s mobile hit, but the most common is to be featured in an event.

With Wimpod set to be featured in the upcoming Sizeable Surprises event it begs the question, will Shiny Wimpod finally make its Pokémon Go debut?

Is Shiny Wimpod available in Pokémon Go?

You shouldn’t miss this one. Images via Niantic

Wimpod’s Shiny form will join Pokémon Go with the Sizeable Surprises event that kicks off on April 4, 2024. From then on you’ll be able to find this unique version of the Bug and Water-type Pokémon roaming around the world.

You can identify a Shiny Wimpod from its unique red appearance. While the original is typically White and Purple, when found Shiny it will be Red and White instead. This should make it easy to spot without causing any confusion.

With the addition of Wimpod’s Shiny form, you can also get Golisopod’s too. This evolution is available in Pokémon Go and similarly, the Shiny form has red features instead of purple. So basically the Sizeable Surprises event will have multiple new Shiny Pokémon to collect.

Shiny Wimpod lands in Pokémon Go on April 4, so if it’s on or after that day make sure you get out and hunt for this prize.

