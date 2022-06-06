Wimpod, Golisopod, and Collection Challenges headline Pokémon Go Pokémon TCG crossover event

Pokémon Go is set to release a special crossover set in the Pokémon TCG starting in July, and to promote the product, Niantic is hosting a Pokémon TCG crossover event from June 16 to 30.

The Pokémon TCG Crossover will bring Wimpod and Golisopod into Pokémon Go for the first time, while also adding a new version of Pikachu that will be wearing a Pokémon TCG hat.

Niantic is also putting a focus on Meltan and the Mystery Box, with players who activate the item to encounter Meltan getting a chance to find a Shiny Meltan for the first time since July 2021, if they are lucky. The time between Mystery Box activations is going to be reduced during the event, and if you haven’t already obtained it, you can do so by transferring Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME or a copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Players are also getting a special treat, as Solrock and Lunatone will be appearing in the wild around the world and not just in their normal Hemisphere-limited regions. This will last for the duration of the event before things return to normal, with Solrock only spawning in the Eastern Hemisphere and Lunatone appearing in the Western Hemisphere respectively.

Along with some new research tasks, a somewhat unique set of six Collection Challenges will run during the Pokémon TCG Crossover—featuring several different difficulty levels that aim to replicate the experience of trying to collect rare Pokémon cards. And, if you finish those six, an additional three Collection Challenges will go live on June 23, giving players access to even more rewards.

Wimpod will be appearing in the wild and one-star raids, with players needing 400 Wimpod Candy to evolve one into Golisopod. Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, and Mega Blastoise will all be filling the Mega Raid rotation during the event too.

Additionally, Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids throughout the event, with two different Charged Attacks available depending on when you try to catch it. From June 16 to 23, Mewtwo in raids will know Shadow Ball, while from June 23 to July 1 it will know Psystrike.

The actual Pokémon Go x Pokémon TCG special set will launch in waves starting on July 1.