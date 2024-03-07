Can Varoom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

When a Pokémon first appears in Pokémon Go, odds are it won’t have its Shiny variant available to find until a later date. Niantic does mix this up from time to time but for Varoom, speedrunning for a Shiny might not be in the cards.

After it was first debuted during the Taken Treasures event in January 2024, Varoom leaped to the very top of Pokémon Go’s most annoying Pokémon to encounter due to Niantic restricting its availability to the rarest Eggs. That alone would make Shiny hunting Varoom a nightmare—if you can even find one.

Can you get a Shiny Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Go?

Varoom is on the move. Image via The Pokemon Company

Along with its annoying encounter limitations, Niantic has not made Shiny Varoom available in Pokémon Go yet.

This isn’t surprising, as Niantic tends to release new Pokémon without their Shinies so they can be recycled for future events with a new twist. For Varoom, this means it won’t be getting a new coat of paint until it returns to a future Pokémon Go event as a special featured encounter.

For other recent examples, Charcadet debuted during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event in March and also did not have its Shiny included, while Drampa made its first appearance in February’s Lunar New Year event with its Shiny available right from the start.

Those Pokémon also showed a worrying trend where Niantic is locking new encounters to things like Eggs and Raids more and more frequently in recent seasons, which could eventually lead to even more difficult encounters that pop up during events.