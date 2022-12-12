Spheal has been in Pokémon Go since December 2017 and has been a popular ‘mon among players ever since. This chilly little rotund fella is part of a three-stage Pokémon line that finally evolves into Walrein.

Walrein is a strong Ice and Water dual-type Pokémon that continues to see good usage even after the Icicle Spear nerf, which was one of its strongest attacking moves.

Since Spheal is so popular, it’s only natural that players wonder whether they can get a Shiny version of this Pokémon for themselves. It has a pretty cool Shiny version and, in fact, Spheal was not initially added to Pokémon Go with its Shiny form.

Can Spheal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

While Spheal was not added to the game with its Shiny version back at the end of 2017, Spheal’s Shiny form was finally brought to Pokémon Go on Dec. 16, 2021.

Since then, Spheal’s Shiny version has been available for trainers to capture in Pokémon Go.

Image via Niantic

On Dec. 13, 2022, Pokémon Go will be holding a Spotlight Hour for Spheal, which will be running from 6pm to 7pm local time. A Spotlight Hour for Spheal means that this Pokémon’s encounter rate will be drastically increased.

While this does not increase Spheal’s base Shiny rate, it will make the chance of players encountering a Shiny Spheal higher than usual since you will be coming across more Spheals than you normally would, which in turn increases the probability of you running into a Shiny Spheal as well.